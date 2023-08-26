8 Ethnic Outfits From Kriti Sanon's Wardrobe Perfect For Your Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. The festival that is meant to celebrate the bond between a brother and sister is a special occasion for all Indians. The festival can be celebrated between sisters as well. Just like any other Indian festival, Raksha Bandhan calls for some special ethnic fashion, just like this white anarkali with a printed dupatta
Take cue from Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on how to wear Chikankari Salwar suit with minimal makeup and a pony tail hair
For the ones who prefer fusion, this one is the look to go for! Wear a white Shirt and skirt, and layer it with a long white jacket. Make sure to finish the look with open hair and a long statement silver jwellery. Wear a jutti to finish the look
Saree with a twist! Take inspiration from Kriti on how to wear a sareer with a long kurti. Finish the look with some kohl eyes, jhumkas and braided hair. Wear a sneaker to look comfortable
Cotton sarees with zari work is a ethinc dress that can never go out of fashion. Pair it up with minimal jewellery and hair bun
Anarkali is a classic look that is perfect fro every festival. Finish the look with some choker jewellery and kohl eyes
Printed sarees are in! Wear a funky printed saree with a bralette of your choice. Finish the look with some bold accessories and pony tail hair
Sharara set with a twist! Take a cue from Kriti on how to wear a white Sharara set paired up with big jhumkas and bangles. Make sure to do wear some bold eye makeup to finsih the look
