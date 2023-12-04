 Rakhi Sawant Moves Bombay High Court To Quash Defamation Complaint, Alleges Revenge Plot
Seeking quashing of the FIR, Sawant has claimed that a careful perusal would indicate that no confidence can be generated in respect of its genuineness.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant | ANI

Model-actor Rakhi Sawant has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the complaint filed against her by fellow model alleging defamation and outraging of modesty.

Sawant has alleged that the fellow model filed the case against her out of revenge.

“The false accusations and defamatory statements made by the complainant not only cause personal distress but also ruin Sawant’s once successful career. It is evident that the complainant holds a grudge and filed the false FIR as an act of revenge,” the petition read.

Allegations of video being sexually explicit

An FIR was filed on October 31, 2022, against Sawant alleging that she showed some videos of the complainant and made defamatory statements. It was further alleged that the video, shown to the media, was sexually explicit.

An offence was registered against Sawant under Sections 354(A) (outraging modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation), 504 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intent of provoking breach) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act (IT Act).

Seeking quashing of the FIR, Sawant has claimed that a careful perusal would indicate that no confidence can be generated in respect of its genuineness. It further contended that the Sawant and the complainant had amicably resolved all disputes. However, keeping the FIR pending was the complainant's tactic to waste the court’s time.

Moreover, the plea contends that section 354A could not be alleged against her, since the said provision was only applicable against men.

Apart from the FIR, Sawant has also sought quashing of the chargesheet filed against her on October 18, 2023.

Mumbai Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Rakhi Sawant In Case Filed By Ex-Husband Adil...
