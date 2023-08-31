 Rakhi Making Competition Held At Koparkhairane College
Azhar Khan Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Rakhi Making Competition |

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the cultural committee of F.G. Naik College of Arts, Science (IT) and Commerce, Koparkhairane organised a Rakhi-making competition. A total of 45 students participated in the competition.

In the competition, students showcased their artistic skills. The competition was graced by chief guests and judges, Sayali Shinde, a former corporator, and Lata Madhvi, a former corporator of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

They were impressed by the students' efforts and they praised their work. The winner, Yash Dalvi secured the first position, followed by Prajwal Koli, a Third-year B.Com student, in the second position, and Nikita Chorge, also a TYBcom student, in the third position.

The event was organised under the guidance of Professor Jayashree Dahat, who ensured that the competition was carried out smoothly. Pratap Mahadik, the college's principal, took a moment to felicitate the talented students for their remarkable creativity and dedication.

Read Also
Rakshabandhan Celebrations In Mumbai Take Unique Turns With Pet Rakhis & Eco-Friendly Gestures
article-image

