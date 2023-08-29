 Rakshabandhan Celebrations In Mumbai Take Unique Turns With Pet Rakhis & Eco-Friendly Gestures
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRakshabandhan Celebrations In Mumbai Take Unique Turns With Pet Rakhis & Eco-Friendly Gestures

Rakshabandhan Celebrations In Mumbai Take Unique Turns With Pet Rakhis & Eco-Friendly Gestures

11-year-old Riah Rajani considers her dog, Pip, adopted few months ago, her brother and has decided to tie Rakhi to him

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Rakshabandhan Celebrations In Mumbai Take Unique Turns With Pet Rakhis & Eco-Friendly Gestures | FPJ

Mumbai: From couriering Rakhis to brothers and cousins to tying them to pets, this Rakshabandhan will see a host of ways in which affection and love are shared between brothers and sisters. Some even prefer tying eco-friendly Rakhis, which when discarded, would grow into trees

“I have already sent Rakhis to my cousins in Delhi. I will also be tying a Rakhi to my pet, Pip, as he is like a brother to me,” said Riah Rajani, 11, of Cuffe Parade. Rajani adopted the 11-month-old Pip, a half-Indie half-Lhasa Apso a few months ago. Since he is a boy, she felt that he too should be part of the bond that brings together brother and sister.

Read Also
Rakshabandhan 2023: Inmate-Crafted Items Showcased At Yerwada Jail
article-image

I consider him to be my brother: Rajani

Although he is not human, I consider him to be my brother. I also look forward to baking some healthy snack items for Pip having no allergic ingredients in it,” said Rajani who will be taking time out especially for him in the midst of her school exams.

Preparations aside, brother-sister bonding also showed in elaborate plans and the way they exhibited their love and care. A Dadar resident Swikriti Jain and her brother planned a day-long outing which would have a movie, lunch and dinner.

Rakshabandhan also had Rakhis which ensures that the brother-sister bond has its own longevity to look after.

“In our shop, we had special Rakhis that were blended with seeds. While doing away, once the seeds are planted, they grow into trees. The other new addition was resin art rakhis which had a lot of colour and pattern. These have already sold out,” informed Runish Chheda, owner of Satyam Collection located at Churchgate.

Besides Rakshabandhan, the day is also celebrated as Narali / Naryali Purnima, which sees fishermen venturing again into the sea after a break.

“From Narali Purnima onwards, Masemari Hungama (fishing season) starts. From this day we venture out again into the sea. Prayers are offered to the sea, boats are coloured and we even have Koliwada games. It is said that after Narali Purnima, the sea becomes calm and the season is right for fishing. Traditionally, we have heard that people would offer gold coconut to sea but now we offer regular coconuts though sometimes appearing golden,” said Devendra Tandel, president, Akhil Maharashtra Machimar Kruti Samiti.

Tandel added, “Though the government directives of no fishing are from June 1 to July 31, we are also requesting the government to ensure that the days are extended to Narali Purnima. The reason being the dates are appropriate for the eastern coast but not western. Also, unlike us, some of the big corporates do not wait till Narali Purnima and start fishing, which affects the breeding and fish population.”

Read Also
Indore: Khajrana Ganesh To Be Tied World's Largest Rakhi Depicting India's Achievements On...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Ulwe Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh In Attempt To Get ₹50,000 Loan; Pobe On

FPJ Cyber Secure: Ulwe Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh In Attempt To Get ₹50,000 Loan; Pobe On

Mumbai News: Passenger Found Drinking Inside First Class Coach Of Borivali Local, WR To Probe...

Mumbai News: Passenger Found Drinking Inside First Class Coach Of Borivali Local, WR To Probe...

Mumbai News: NITI Aayog To Unveil $300bn GDP Plan For MMR

Mumbai News: NITI Aayog To Unveil $300bn GDP Plan For MMR

NIA Rearrests ISIS Maharashtra Terror Module Accused In 2022 Rajasthan Terror Conspiracy Case

NIA Rearrests ISIS Maharashtra Terror Module Accused In 2022 Rajasthan Terror Conspiracy Case

BJP Worried About Opposition's Grand Show As INDIA Bloc Parties Gather In Mumbai

BJP Worried About Opposition's Grand Show As INDIA Bloc Parties Gather In Mumbai