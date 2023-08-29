Rakshabandhan Celebrations In Mumbai Take Unique Turns With Pet Rakhis & Eco-Friendly Gestures | FPJ

Mumbai: From couriering Rakhis to brothers and cousins to tying them to pets, this Rakshabandhan will see a host of ways in which affection and love are shared between brothers and sisters. Some even prefer tying eco-friendly Rakhis, which when discarded, would grow into trees

“I have already sent Rakhis to my cousins in Delhi. I will also be tying a Rakhi to my pet, Pip, as he is like a brother to me,” said Riah Rajani, 11, of Cuffe Parade. Rajani adopted the 11-month-old Pip, a half-Indie half-Lhasa Apso a few months ago. Since he is a boy, she felt that he too should be part of the bond that brings together brother and sister.

I consider him to be my brother: Rajani

Although he is not human, I consider him to be my brother. I also look forward to baking some healthy snack items for Pip having no allergic ingredients in it,” said Rajani who will be taking time out especially for him in the midst of her school exams.

Preparations aside, brother-sister bonding also showed in elaborate plans and the way they exhibited their love and care. A Dadar resident Swikriti Jain and her brother planned a day-long outing which would have a movie, lunch and dinner.

Rakshabandhan also had Rakhis which ensures that the brother-sister bond has its own longevity to look after.

“In our shop, we had special Rakhis that were blended with seeds. While doing away, once the seeds are planted, they grow into trees. The other new addition was resin art rakhis which had a lot of colour and pattern. These have already sold out,” informed Runish Chheda, owner of Satyam Collection located at Churchgate.

Besides Rakshabandhan, the day is also celebrated as Narali / Naryali Purnima, which sees fishermen venturing again into the sea after a break.

“From Narali Purnima onwards, Masemari Hungama (fishing season) starts. From this day we venture out again into the sea. Prayers are offered to the sea, boats are coloured and we even have Koliwada games. It is said that after Narali Purnima, the sea becomes calm and the season is right for fishing. Traditionally, we have heard that people would offer gold coconut to sea but now we offer regular coconuts though sometimes appearing golden,” said Devendra Tandel, president, Akhil Maharashtra Machimar Kruti Samiti.

Tandel added, “Though the government directives of no fishing are from June 1 to July 31, we are also requesting the government to ensure that the days are extended to Narali Purnima. The reason being the dates are appropriate for the eastern coast but not western. Also, unlike us, some of the big corporates do not wait till Narali Purnima and start fishing, which affects the breeding and fish population.”