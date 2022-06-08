Rajya Sabha polls: SP to vote for MVA nominees after call from Akhilesh Yadav and meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: Twitter Image

The Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief after Samajwadi Party legislators Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh, who had sought clarification from the ruling partners on its secular credentials, after meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a phone call from party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have declared that they will vote for the MVA in the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10. For MVA and Shiv Sena in particular every vote is crucial for the victory of its second nominee Sanjay Pawar.

There are seven candidates comprising BJP 3, Shiv Sena 2 and NCP and Congress one each in the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10.

Both Azmi and Shaikh did not attend the meeting of MVA legislators, independents and assembly members of smaller parties held on Tuesday as a show of strength. They had openly expressed serious displeasure over the MVA government’s inability to provide substantial funds to the minority community and especially to the Minority Finance Commission. Azmi and Shaikh were furious over repeated claims over Hindutva by Thackeray and Shiv Sena to checkmate BJP.

However, Azmi after his meeting with Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, declared that ‘’Samajwadi Party will vote for MVA. Both CM and DCM have assured to look into varied issues raised by us.’’

Interestingly, a call from Akhilesh Yadav also helped Azmi and Shaikh to assure they will cast a vote in favour of MVA. Akhilesh and Thackeray enjoy good rapport and they are being considered as partners in the much debated alliance of non-BJP parties to take on BJP ahead of next general election.

Further, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have been in constant touch with their legislators camping in Trident and Westin hotels and also with independents and members of the smaller parties to avoid poaching from BJP. Senior leaders from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on late Wednesday evening met at Trident to review the situation. The Congress legislators will have a meeting on Thursday at Westin where they will be trained on how to cast their votes.

The BJP, which is repeatedly announcing that it is sure of victory of the third nominee, organised meetings of legislators today who are housed in the Taj President hotel. On Thursday, union railway minister Ashwin Vaishnav, who is the RS poll observer, will meet BJP legislators and independents and smaller parties supporting it.