Rajasthan News: Gehlot Govt Makes Laws Stringent For Paper Leaks, Roots For Lifer

The Rajasthan government has decided to make a more stringent law for the cases of question paper leaks. An amended bill for this will be presented in the coming assembly session with the provision of maximum punishment of up to life imprisonment in these cases.

"It has been decided to bring a bill in the upcoming assembly session to make provision of maximum punishment life imprisonment in the law made against question paper leak," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot on Tuesday.

Move to bring in better transparency

He also informed that to bring more transparency in the competitive examinations in the state, the Chief Secretary has been directed to prepare a better process after discussing with the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Department of Personnel (DOP), Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) and other stakeholders.g

The existing law to prevent the use of unfair means in competition exams provides for 5-10 years of imprisonment and a penalty of ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crores for the culprits of question paper leaks.

Party eyeing affected youth as votebank

The decision is being taken as a measure to woo lakhs of unemployed youth before the elections who are suffering the most from the question paper leak incidents. The decision is also being taken as a step towards the process of truce between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Pilot, during his protest Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur in May this year had demanded to dissolve the RPSC and compensation for the candidates who suffered due to question paper leaks.

As RPSC is a constitutional body, the dissolution of this was not easy and compensation to candidates was also considered an impractical demand. Looking at this it was assumed that Gehlot would come out with 'forming a committee' sort of solution to meet these demands and his tweet in indicating towards that.

