 Rajasthan: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Paper Leak Case
Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
ED conducts searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan | File

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan on Monday in connection with the alleged money laundering in the teachers’ recruitment question paper leak case. Simultaneous raids were conducted in several districts in Rajasthan, including Barmer, Dungarpu, Jalour, Ajmer and Jaipur. Although there is no official communication about these raids from ED but as per sources the action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency had registered a case of money laundering in the paper leak case on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirori Lal Meena.

Meanwhile Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot questioned the ED’s move saying that the central agency does not have to interfere when the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) is investigating the case. He said that the federal investigating agencies---ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enter the state whenever an election is forthcoming.

Gehlot said, "I want to say if anything is found then ED should help ACB. I would be happy if ED does a better job than ACB, but I want to tell ED officers not to come under pressure from higher authorities."

Meanwhile, BJP leaders welcome the action of the central agency. Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena who lodged the complaint said that the people who betrayed the youth of the state are worried with this action and this includes the people sitting in government also.

