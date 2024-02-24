Rajan Vichare Seeks Uttan-Bhayandar Bus Service Extension For Ro-Ro Ferry Commuters

Mira-Bhayandar, February 24: Local MP Rajan Vichare has sought bus connectivity for passengers travelling in the recently-inaugurated roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry services between Bhayandar and Vasai. In his letter, the parliamentarian made a request to Mira-Bhayandar civic chief Sanjay Katkar to extend the existing Uttan to Bhayandar railway station bus services to the jetty, which will provide much relief to commuters.

“Since the fisheries department is located in Vasai, local fisherfolk from the coastal area of Uttan frequently need to travel to Vasai. They avail the civic-run bus services. However, they have to get down at the Bhayandar station,” said Vichare. From there, the passengers are compelled to walk to the jetty as they have no other mode of transport. Hence, the bus service should be extended to ease the public woes, he added.

Commissioner To Take Final Call:

When contacted, Additional Municipal Commissioner Aniket Manorkar confirmed that they have received the MP's request. “After analysing the feasibility of the extended stretch, we will soon table a report before the civic commissioner who will take the final call,” he said.

“Apart from catering to the needs of villagers in the coastal areas, the extension of the bus route till the jetty will also benefit people staying in the rural and urban areas of Bhayandar.” said ex-corporator Om Prakash Garodia. However, the fish market, which falls on the route of the proposed extension, is being seen as a major hindrance for the proposal.

Demand For New Passenger Jetty At Chowk:

Meanwhile, fishing community leader Bernard D’mello has requested Vichare to construct a new passenger jetty at Chowk in Uttan and make it a ferry station. “The alteration of the route from Bhayandar to Vasai via Chowk will be a boon for people living in villages (nearby Chowk). They will be saved from commuting all the way to Bhayandar to board the Ro-Ro ferry,” he said.