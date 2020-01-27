Raj Thackeray warns party members to not address him as 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned the party members not to call him Hindu Hriday Samrat, a title used only for Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. The trigger was a poster put up by MNS workers in Thane on Sunday giving Thackeray the status of ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat.' The poster also mentioned that Thackeray is the real inheritor of his uncle's legacy.

Local Shiv Sena activists took strong objection against Thackeray's portrayal as Hindu Hriday Samrat. A day after MNS chief disapproved party workers' move asking them not to address him Hindu Hriday Samrat.

Thackeray was speaking here at the meeting with his party functionaries ahead of the February 9 rally at Azad Maidan in support of National Register of Citizens.