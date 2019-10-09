Raj Thackeray to address first poll rally today

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will address his first poll rally on Thursday in Mumbai. All eyes are on what Raj will speak today.

As his first scheduled Assembly poll rally was on Wednesday in Pune, MNS has called off this rally due to poor condition of ground. This rally was organised at Sarswati Education institute ground on Wednesday evening. But due to incessant rains Raj has to cancel his first rally. On Thursday, he will address his first rally in Maratha Colony, Santa Cruz East and second rally in Azad Maidan in Motilal Nagar 3 in Goregaon for MNS candidate Virendra Jadhav.

The question is being asked how will he address his rally? During Lok Sabha election, his rallies hogged limelight at national level. He used to show video clippings of Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders which were contradictory to their current stand. He also exposed reality of digital village Harisal in Amravati district. His dialogue -"Laav Re To Video" ( Play that Video) created a storm in political circle and got very popular. Will he repeat the same style of playing video or not will be the main attraction of his first fall.

After Enforcement Directorate summoned him for inquiry, Raj has not spoken on any political issue. He has asked media to wait and had assured to speak on right time. He kept suspense over contesting election. Finally he decided to contest and that too to alone. He may speak on ED issue tomorrow. He may also target BJP Shiv Sena for poor governance.