Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray cancelled the meeting of party office bearers scheduled to be held on Monday due to heavy rains in Mumbai and nearby districts for the last few days.

He was expected to announce his stand on contesting the assembly election. The meeting was organised in Rangsharada Hall at Bandra. Thackeray, who had decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections, in a fresh salvo against the BJP has shown videos on the EVM issue.