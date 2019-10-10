Raj eyes Oppn space, appealed voters to make MNS a strong opposition

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who till now used to appeal voters to give him power to rule the state, has now came in terms with political reality. On his first rally for Assembly election, Raj has appealed the voters to give MNS a mandate which would make the party a strong opposition party.

Raj Thackeray kickstarted his campaign for state election from Thursday. His first rally in Pune on Wednesday was cancelled due to heavy rain. Raj wound up his first rally speech in Santa Cruz within ten minutes. In his first speech he neither spoke on his summoning by Enforcement Directorate nor targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He even did not play any video which was his unique style of campaign during Lok Sabha. His first speech was missing energy vigour and aggression of his campaign during Lok Sabha election. This ignited new speculation about Raj being mellowed down after ED investigation. But within an hour in his second speech at Goregaon, the unique aggression and punches of Raj Thackeray were seen. He spoke here at length.

"The people are dying by failing in pothole, banks are being looted, unemployment at it's peak, industries are being closed. But still people are not silent. Have the people lost their sensitiveness? Those who lost their sensitiveness are like live corpses!," he attacked.

"Then who will question the government? Ruling party legislators can not question the government. For this, people need a strong opposition party and MNS will play that role," he stressed. "The Leader of Opposition is joining BJP then who will play the role of opposition? The ruling parties are thinking that they can do whatever they want. In absence of a strong opposition, the government will bulldoze the common man and their interest," he added. In the history of India, any party is demanding opposition space for the first time, he stressed.

'ED can't silence me'

"ED can not silence me. Such enquiries can not stop me from speaking truth. Those who were worried with ED notice have already joined BJP," he taunted BJP. He also targeted ruling saffron alliance on bullet train, Aarey tree cutting issue.