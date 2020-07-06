Rain wreaks weekend havoc

Mumbai: As rains continued without a break for the third day on Sunday, parts of Mumbai came to a standstill due to severe waterlogging. The IMD had predicted heavy rainfall over the weekend. The city received an average of 26.73mm of rain on Sunday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 76.39mm and 62.84mm rainfall respectively. In Colaba, 129.44mm of rain was recorded while in Santacruz, it was 200.8mm. Correspondingly, on Saturday, the numbers were 57mm and 11.4mm respectively.

Civic authorities had issued a high tide warning for Sunday. A 4.6 metre-high tide was recorded in the afternoon, and seawater entered the huts of fishermen in the low-lying coastal areas of Bandra, Worli and Colaba.

Congress corporator from Bandra West Asif Zakaria said the displaced residents then sought refuge on a higher level just behind their locality at this time. Relief workers and civic volunteers were deployed in Colaba to ensure that residents were moved to safer places. "There are as many as 24 boulders on the Colaba coastline, where the fishermen live. Civic officials and volunteers were present on the spot to ensure there was no catastrophe during the high tide," said A ward BJP corporator Harshita Narvekar.

Almost every low-lying area in both, the city and suburbs, went under water and traffic had to be diverted on various routes.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking had pressed 1,783 buses from its fleet in service and diverted 38 routes on Sunday, due to severe waterlogging in Andheri Subway, King's Circle, Wadala and Antop Hill.

On SV Road, Andheri, a BEST bus was stuck for nearly an hour while in low-lying areas near the Andheri subway, a number of parked autorickshaws were stuck, which were later removed using JCBs.

Areas like Wadala, Hindmata, Poastal Colony, Chembur, Milan Subway, Malad, Marol, Dharavi, Khar Subway, Sai wading junction and Dahisar Subway went under water. Civic officials urged Mumbaikars to check updates before stepping out.

In all, there were five incidents of partial house collapse -- one in the city, one in the eastern suburbs and three in western suburbs, according to the BMC. However, no injuries were reported.

As many as 76 trees fell in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Sunday -- 21 in the city, 20 in the eastern suburbs and 35 in the western suburbs. The neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts too have received heavy rain in the last three days.