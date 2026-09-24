Raigad Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 13,597 Idols Set For Immersion As 2,800 Police Personnel, 28 Drones Deployed Across Procession Routes. | Anand Chaini

Navi Mumbai: As many as 158 public and 13,439 household Ganesh idols will be immersed across Raigad district on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, with 2,800 police personnel deployed for security and traffic management. The processions will be monitored through 28 drone cameras covering all 28 police station jurisdictions in the district.

The police have made arrangements at immersion sites and along procession routes, with traffic diversions and barricades put in place at several locations to prevent congestion. The 10-day Ganesh idols were installed on September 14 and will be immersed on September 25.

Immersion arrangements have been made at 52 sea locations, 105 creek locations, 244 river locations, 100 lakes and 94 artificial immersion sites. Local administrations have provided facilities including rafts at lakes, boats at sea immersion points, electricity and containers for collecting nirmalya.

The police deployment comprises one additional superintendent of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 29 police inspectors, 128 assistant police inspectors and police sub-inspectors, 1,900 police personnel, 300 Home Guards, one SRPF platoon, four RCP platoons, one QRT platoon, 11 striking force personnel, 500 Home Guards and 70 personnel in plain clothes.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal said the police have deployed adequate personnel at immersion sites and along procession routes to ensure that the celebrations pass off peacefully. “Ganesh mandals are appealed to adhere to the accepted decibel norms. Those violating them will be booked under the applicable laws relating to noise pollution,” Dalal said.

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The district administration has prohibited the use of DJ and sound systems, high-intensity laser lights, snow sprays and chemical sprays during the immersion processions. The restrictions apply to the two major immersion days, including September 25, and violations can invite action under the applicable provisions of law.

The drone surveillance will enable the police to monitor procession routes and immersion points and assist in responding to any untoward incident. Police personnel will also carry out foot patrols and maintain a presence at crowded locations and around major Ganesh mandals.

The arrangements are aimed at ensuring smooth movement of processions, maintaining law and order and managing traffic during the district-wide immersion on Friday.