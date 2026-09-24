Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: 2 Scooters Stolen As Devotees Visit Lalbaugcha Raja For Ganpati Darshan |

Mumbai: Two devotees visiting Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan were left without their scooters after the vehicles were allegedly stolen from different locations in the Kalachowki area. In both cases, the victims returned from the crowded festival visit to find their vehicle keys missing and their scooters gone.

Kalachowki police have registered cases against unidentified persons under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation into the thefts, reported Lokmat Times.

Details On Theft Incidents

In the first incident, Vaibhav Vijay Sonar visited Lalbaug with a friend on the night of September 22. He parked his Honda Dio 125 outside Sevasadan Building on B.R. Ambedkar Marg before heading towards Chintamani Ganpati and Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan.

Sonar returned around 3.30 am and noticed that the key to his scooter was missing from his pocket. He asked his friend to check the parking spot, only to discover that the scooter was no longer there. After making inquiries in the area and checking with traffic police, Sonar realised that the vehicle had allegedly been stolen. The scooter is worth around Rs 70,000.

Another Scooter Stolen Next Day

A similar incident was reported the following night. Airan Balkrishna Gawde had arrived in Lalbaug with his friends on September 21 to visit Lalbaugcha Raja. He parked his Suzuki Access 125 outside the post office on G.D. Ambedkar Marg before proceeding for darshan.

When Gawde returned at around 1 am, he found that his scooter key was missing from his pocket. His friend checked the spot but the vehicle had disappeared. The group searched the surrounding area but could not locate the scooter, following which Gawde approached Kalachowki police and filed a complaint. The stolen Suzuki Access 125, bearing registration number MH 01 JK 2198, is valued at around Rs 50,000.

According to the complaints, the keys of both scooters had allegedly been left in the respective vehicles. Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the thefts and are searching for the unidentified accused. The incidents come amid heavy crowds in and around Lalbaug during the Ganpati festival, with thousands of devotees visiting prominent pandals for darshan.