Rahul Roy, Shraddha Kapoor Seen Walking Through Rock-Filled Patches Near Mumbai's Versova Jetty, Raising Safety Concerns Amid Ongoing Upgrades

Mumbai: The approach road to Mumbai's Versova–Madh Jetty has come under the spotlight after a recent video showed actor Rahul Roy walking through the poor condition of the approach road to reach the jetty. This comes at a time when the jetty is undergoing a major transformation. The jetty, frequently used by locals and occasionally spotted in film shoots, is currently undergoing upgrades under a government project aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure.

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The popular Aashiqui star was seen walking over rocks and stones while construction work was underway behind him. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was also seen walking through the rough patches of the road. Celebrities often board the jetty for film shoots in the Madh area.

Just yesterday, a video was shared by Viral Bhayani from the site, highlighting that the much-awaited jetty transformation is progressing at full speed.

The jetty is undergoing work after, in February, Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane announced that key initiatives, including modern floating jetties, are set to be constructed at Versova and Madh for Rs 1.47 crore.

Moreover, beautification of the surrounding jetty areas is also set to be carried out with an allocation of Rs 3.21 crore, alongside mobilisation of manpower and machinery for comprehensive area development. Additionally, the strengthening of the fishing platform at Versova is also progressing at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore to enhance safety and convenience for fishermen.

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Rane had also mentioned that a Rs 499-crore proposal for the holistic development of the Versova fishing harbour was submitted to the Government of India for administrative approval, expressing confidence that the project will significantly boost fisheries activity in the region.



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