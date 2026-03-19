VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt Plans Modern Jetty System And Passenger Amenities At Gateway Of India,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, March 18: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane informed the state assembly that the government is planning to enhance passenger amenities and develop a modern jetty system at Gateway of India, one of Mumbai’s busiest tourist hubs.

Concerns raised over safety and permissions

Responding to a calling attention motion raised by MLA Ashok Patil, the minister said the state has taken up issues related to permissions, tariff structures, and safety of Jetty No. 5 with the Centre.

The matter comes amid concerns over allowing the Royal Bombay Yacht Club to set up a floating pontoon despite the jetty being declared unsafe. MLAs Varun Sardesai and Prakash Surve also participated in the discussion.

Plan to ease congestion and boost tourism

Rane said the government aims to develop Mumbai into an international-standard tourism and maritime hub by improving jetty management, introducing modern boats, and building marinas and passenger facilities.

With an estimated daily footfall of 3 to 3.5 million people in the Gateway area, plans are underway to construct new jetties and ease congestion. Work on developing the Radio Club jetty is already in progress.

Current jetty usage and challenges

He noted that there are five jetties at the Gateway, of which jetties 1 to 4 are used by the general public and are managed by the Mumbai Port Trust under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. These jetties handle ferry services to destinations like Alibaug and Elephanta, often leading to overcrowding and safety concerns.

Jetty No. 5 is proposed to be used primarily for private and large yachts. Creating a separate facility for such vessels is expected to reduce congestion at public jetties and improve overall safety and efficiency.

Revenue model and policy concerns

The minister also highlighted concerns over the revenue-sharing model at Jetty No. 5, where 83% goes to a private entity and 17% to the Mumbai Port Trust. He said the state has written to the Centre on February 16, 2026, seeking a revision of the tariff structure following public dissatisfaction.

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Focus on modernising fishing and transport

On improving fishermen and boat operators’ incomes, Rane said the government is encouraging a shift from traditional wooden boats to modern, high-frequency vessels. Financial assistance through bank loans is being facilitated, and the state is also promoting the use of electric boats to boost efficiency and sustainability.

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