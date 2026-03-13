'AI Technology To Boost Freshwater Fish Production In Maharashtra': Minister Nitesh Rane

The Maharashtra government has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase freshwater fish production in the state, Fisheries Development Minister Nitesh Rane informed the Legislative Assembly. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase freshwater fish production in the state, Fisheries Development Minister Nitesh Rane informed the Legislative Assembly.

AI-Powered Pond Mapping and Data Collection Initiative

Replying to the discussion on budgetary demands, Rane said the initiative includes mapping of ponds, accurate data collection on fish production and removal of silt from water bodies to significantly improve output.

The minister said that many ponds in regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada have been leased to various institutions for the past 30 to 40 years. To obtain accurate information about actual fish production from these ponds, the government has started collecting data using AI technology in collaboration with Marvel Company.

Government to Support Pond Operators Based on AI Insights

Based on the information gathered, the government will interact with the concerned institutions and pond operators and provide necessary support to increase fish production. Rane noted that Maharashtra currently ranks 16th in the country in freshwater fish production, and efforts are underway to improve this position.

He added that removing silt from ponds could directly increase fish production by 20 to 30 percent.

The minister also announced that the state is launching the Chief Minister Matsyasampada Yojana for the first time. Under the scheme, 28 new initiatives — including six state-level and 19 district-level schemes — will be implemented with a total allocation of ₹1,024 crore.

Fisheries Sector Granted Agriculture Status, Production Jumps 47%

Rane further said that the fisheries sector was granted agriculture status in the state over the past year. According to a report by the Government of India, fish production in Maharashtra has increased by 47 percent.

He also informed that skill development training programmes have been launched in the district of Palghar to prepare local youth for employment opportunities arising from the development of the Vadhavan Port. These programmes are being conducted in coordination with the state’s Skill Development Department so that local residents can gain the necessary skills before the port project becomes operational.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/