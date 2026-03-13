Maharashtra On Alert: Thunderstorms, Rain, And Possible Hailstorms Predicted Across Multiple Regions From March 17

The Maharashtra Agriculture Department has warned that several parts of the state may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds between March 17 and 20. | FP

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Agriculture Department has warned that several parts of the state may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds between March 17 and 20.

Afternoon Showers Likely in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Khandesh

According to the preliminary forecast, cloudy conditions are likely to develop mainly in the afternoon during this period, leading to thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of Vidarbha region, Marathwada region, Khandesh region and areas of Central Maharashtra.

The department said lightning, strong winds and rainfall are likely during this period, while the possibility of hailstorms in some areas cannot be ruled out. As per the current forecast, the intensity of these weather conditions may increase between March 18 and 20.

Farmers have been advised to closely monitor updated weather forecasts over the next few days and plan agricultural activities accordingly. As harvesting of rabi crops is currently underway in many parts of the state, farmers should store harvested produce in safe places or ensure it is properly covered.

The Agriculture Department has also urged farmers to take necessary precautions to protect crops from possible damage caused by strong winds, rain and potential hailstorms during the forecast period.

