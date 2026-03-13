IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Hail In Vidarbha, Marathwada & Other Parts Of Maharashtra From March 17–20; Farmers Advised Caution

Representational image |

Mumbai: Farmers in Maharashtra may face fresh weather challenges as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, rainfall and possible hailstorms in several parts of the state over the next week.

According to the weather forecast, between March 17 and March 20, many districts across the state may experience rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. The weather activity is expected to intensify between March 18 and March 20, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in some areas.

The regions likely to be most affected include Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and parts of Central Maharashtra. Meteorologists have also warned that some sensitive pockets in these regions could witness hailstorms, raising concerns about possible crop damage.

The alert comes at a crucial time for farmers, as rabi crops across the state are currently in the final stage of harvesting. Unseasonal rainfall during this period could damage crops that are ready for harvest, potentially affecting farmers’ yields and income.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Farmers Advised To Store Harvest In Safe Locations

In view of the forecast, the state’s agriculture department and the official account of CMO Maharashtra issued advisories cautioning that several parts of the state could witness thunder, lightning and gusty winds during the period and urging farmers to take precautionary measures.

Farmers have been advised to store harvested crops in safe locations or keep them covered to protect them from rain and strong winds. The department has also urged farmers to closely monitor updated weather forecasts and plan agricultural activities accordingly to minimise potential losses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/