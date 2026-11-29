NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (left) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (right). | File images.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, a day before the start of a special session of Parliament, during which the Centre’s delimitation-related bills are expected to be taken up.

Sharad Pawar has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital since November 26 due to dehydration.

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh was quoted as saying by ANI that apart from Gandhi and Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader Kapil Sibal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was held as part of outreach efforts by the Congress to opposition parties to persuade them to not support the Union government’s constitutional amendment bills. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to seek his party’s support.

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Stalin, however, said the DMK had no alternative but to support the Delimitation Bill in the absence of any alternative proposal from Congress-led parties.

NCP (SP)’s Stand

On Friday, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said that the party would support the delimitation exercise in Parliament, describing it as a constitutional obligation.

The position taken by the NCP (SCP), which holds eight seats in the Lok Sabha, comes amid discussions about the numbers required in Parliament for any constitutional amendment tied to the delimitation process. Such legislation requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

However, on Sunday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar urged working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to oppose the bill, saying backing it would amount to betraying the party's ideology and the legacy of its founder Sharad Pawar.

What Is Delimitation Bill About?

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a bill that proposes to maintain the current proportion of seats in states, which is based on the 1971 census, and to freeze the arrangement for another 25 years, till 2051.

In April, during a special session of Parliament, the government introduced the 2026 Constitution 131st Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act and redraw the boundaries of electoral constituencies.

However, the legislation had at the time failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the House.

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