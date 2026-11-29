Delimitation Row: Rohit Pawar Urges Supriya Sule To Oppose Bill, Says Support Would Betray Sharad Pawar's Ideology & Legacy | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid the decision of the NCP (SP) to support the proposed delimitation Bill, its MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday urged working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to oppose the legislation, saying backing it would amount to betraying the party's ideology and the legacy of its founder Sharad Pawar.

In the letter addressed to Sule as a "citizen and self-respecting worker", the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said there is widespread resentment among party workers against the Bill.

The letter invoked the principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr B R Ambedkar, as well as the progressive and democratic ideology of late Yashwantrao Chavan, which the MLA said were being followed by Sharad Pawar for six decades.

The letter asserted that decisions taken when Sharad Pawar was unwell should not undermine his lifelong commitment to these principles.

The MLA urged his party colleagues not to succumb to pressure and betray the Constitution. He also asked party MPs and MLAs to make their stand clear publicly.

"Supporting this Bill would amount to betraying our own ideology. Lakhs of party workers share the opposition to the proposed legislation," Rohit Pawar said in the letter.

The letter further alleged that BJP sympathisers within the party were pushing the move while using Sule's face, thereby damaging her political image.

"Some power-hungry people within the party may be pushed by frustration and lure for money and power to support the bill. Sentiments of party workers, office-bearers and voters should be given as much importance as the views of elected representatives while taking major decisions," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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