DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reaffirmed his party’s support for the Centre’s revised delimitation legislation, signalling no change in its position despite an appeal from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to oppose the proposed Bills.

The development comes amid efforts by INDIA bloc leaders to persuade the DMK to reconsider its stand. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, addressed Stalin as “brother” and urged him to stand with the Opposition against the legislation, warning that expanding the Lok Sabha to around 850 seats could “finish democracy in India”.

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Stalin, however, maintained that the DMK’s decisions would continue to be guided by the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people. His response came as senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, were scheduled to meet him in Chennai on Sunday, November 29.

Why The DMK Decided To Support The Revised Delimitation Bills

On Saturday, November 28, Stalin announced that the DMK would support the revised Delimitation Bills, stating that the new legislation incorporated the two key demands that had led the party to oppose the earlier proposal.

According to Stalin, the first demand was to protect Tamil Nadu’s existing share of Lok Sabha representation, which stands at around 7.18%, even if the total number of parliamentary constituencies increases.

The second was to maintain the existing inter-state proportions of parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census for another 25 years.

In his post on X, Stalin said the two demands had been incorporated into the revised Bill in writing. He described the development as “a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024” and a victory for all southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also said the revised proposal provided for a 50% increase in constituencies across states based on the 1971 population figures. After examining its provisions, the party concluded that the proposal, in its present form, was “feasible in practice and beneficial to us”.

Rahul Gandhi Appeals To ‘Brother Stalin’ To Oppose Bills

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi made a public appeal to Stalin, urging the DMK to oppose the revised delimitation legislation and remain aligned with the INDIA bloc’s position.

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Addressing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as “brother Stalin”, Gandhi argued that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to around 850 seats could fundamentally alter India’s electoral landscape. He warned that the move would “finish democracy in India” and give the BJP-RSS an opportunity to redraw the country’s electoral map.

The appeal came as senior Opposition leaders prepared to meet Stalin in Chennai in a last-ditch effort to persuade him to change the DMK’s position.

'History Will Judge Us As Kattabommans, Not Ettappans': Stalin

Responding to Gandhi’s appeal, Stalin thanked the Congress leader for acknowledging the DMK’s role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. However, he made it clear that the party would not compromise on its position.

In a post on X, Stalin wrote, “My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”

The historical references were significant. Veerapandiya Kattabomman was an 18th-century Tamil chieftain remembered for resisting British rule, while Ettappan is associated with betrayal in Tamil folklore.

Through the comparison, Stalin appeared to underline that the DMK would stand by what it considers a principled decision in the interests of Tamil Nadu, even if it differs from the position taken by its INDIA bloc partners.

DMK’s Stand Puts Delimitation At Centre Of INDIA Bloc Tensions

The DMK’s decision has exposed a difference of opinion within the INDIA bloc over the revised delimitation proposal. While Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have urged parties to unite against the legislation, Stalin has maintained that the revised Bill addresses the concerns raised by his party.

The DMK had opposed the earlier version of the proposal in April, arguing that delimitation could affect the political representation of southern states. Stalin’s latest position is based on the party’s assessment that its two key demands have now been incorporated into the revised legislation.

The party has therefore indicated that it will support the proposal in its present form, prioritising the protection of Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation over the Opposition’s appeal for a united stand.

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