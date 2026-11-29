NCP (SP)’s decision on the proposed delimitation legislation is being closely watched ahead of its introduction in Parliament | File Photo

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: With the Parliament’s special sitting set to begin on Monday, the NCP (SP) has become the opposition party whose moves are being watched most closely, as the INDIA bloc tries to hold its ranks.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment Bill linking women’s reservation to delimitation, with a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats and each state’s share frozen until 2051. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said it would be introduced on Monday.

NCP SP Sends Mixed Signals

The NCP (SP) has been sending mixed signals since then. After meeting party president Sharad Pawar, who is in Breach Candy Hospital, MLA Jitendra Awhad announced that his party would support the delimitation. On the contrary, NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule said the party’s stand would be made clear on the Lok Sabha floor on Monday.

Sule has set three conditions: women’s reservation, a uniform 50 per cent increase in every state, and adequate Opposition representation on the Delimitation Commission. The party has issued a whip asking its eight Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

Opposition Leaders Warn NCP SP

As soon as it became clear that the NCP (SP) may support the Bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut vented his anger. He said any party backing the NDA on the Bill would be betraying the INDIA bloc and should leave the alliance.

The Congress too has been pressing the NCP (SP) not to drift towards the BJP. Senior leader P Chidambaram claimed the BJP was wooing the NCP (SP) and the DMK. He urged both not to support the Bill. Maharashtra Congress leaders have also criticised the NCP (SP) over its reported support.

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Sule skipped Saturday’s INDIA bloc meeting on floor strategy in New Delhi because her father was unwell. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has reportedly urged Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to convince Pawar to remain with the INDIA bloc.

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