PWD engineer held while taking bribe in Thane

Thane: An engineer with the Public Works Department here was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials while allegedly accepting bribe from the manager of a bar-cum-restaurant, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police, ACB Thane, Dr Mahesh Patil said the bureau had received a complaint against Vinod Gambhire (35), a junior engineer with the PWD. According to the complainant, Gambhire had demanded Rs 80,000 for issuing a certificate for soundproof establishment for his bar and restaurant in Navi Mumbai area.

After negotiations, he settled for Rs 70,000. The ACB laid a trap when the transaction was about to take place and nabbed the accused red-handed on Monday evening, the SP said. An offence has been registered against Gambhire under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Patil added.