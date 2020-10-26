Puppy stuck in drainage pipe rescued after 5 hours

A month old puppy that was stuck in a drainage line of a housing society in Vikhroli was saved after five hours of rescue operation. The rescuers had to break open the drainage line to rescue the puppy who was almost unhurt.

Animal rescuers were called at around 8 am on Monday after five puppies got stuck inside the drainage pipe line of Godrej Colony in Vikhroli. The puppies fell into the uncovered drainage and went deep inside the sewage line. Animal rescuers from PawNation reached the premises and rescued four of the five puppies easily, however, they could not removed the fifth one who had crawled deep inside the drainage line.

“We first tried to delicately push the puppy from the opposite side with a stick covered with cloth; however, the drainage line was blocked due to garbage. Later we called construction workers who drilled open the drainage line with a drilling machine and rescued the puppy almost after five hours,” said Advaid Modak, co-founder of PawNation, an animal welfare group. Luckily the puppy was escaped with mere scratches.