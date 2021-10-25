Pune: Yerwada Central Jail inmates' Diwali exhibition inaugurated by prison authorities - See Pics

Pune: The Maharashtra Prison authorities on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of products prepared by inmates of the Yerwada Central Jail. The exhibition was showcased at the shop near Yerwada jail and had a variety of eye-catching products including decorative items, lanterns, clothes and shoes among others.

The Diwali Melava exhibition was inaugurated by Atul Kulkarni, additional director general of police and Inspector General of Prisons along with other prison authorities including Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Rani Bhosle, Superintendent of Yerwada Central Jail.

The exhibition started on October 25 and will be open for citizens till mid-November. The different products kept for sale include varieties of decorative items and Diwali lanterns, Paithani sarees, sofa sets, furniture, wooden chairs, sandals, shoes, jackets, Diwali lanterns among other things.

The Diwali Melava, an exhibition with products made by inmates, was started in 2012. It is held to promote the products made by the inmates and make them available to citizens.

Also, it will help generate income for the prison authorities and state government. "Last year due to the pandemic the exhibition was not open to the public. However, this year as things came to normal it has opened again," said an official from the prison department.

Exhibitions were held at Yerwada, Kolhapur and Nagpur Central jail. In the coming days, they will be held at Nashik, Aurangabad and Thane Central Jail.

"Our showroom is open to the public every day. The aim of opening the showroom was to encourage the inmates to work hard. It also gives them the means to earn their livelihood. People should purchase the products as they are of superior quality and the decision will encourage the inmates to work hard," said Rani Bhosle, Superintendent of Yerwada Jail.

The Yerwada Central Prison had prior to the pandemic earned Rs 9 lakhs during the Diwali exhibition. However, this year the authorities are trying to achieve a target of Rs 10 lakhs.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:47 PM IST