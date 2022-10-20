e-Paper Get App
Pune wins prize for rapid electrification of bus fleet

Since launching the project in 2019, 15% of the city's buses have been electrified and are being used by 1.2 million passengers.

Nozia SayyedUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune wins prize for rapid electrification of bus fleet | Representational pic
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been implementing measures to check air pollution in the city. The civic body was recently awarded for its public transport electrification programme that will benefit its 3.1 million residents.

PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We are delighted to be awarded the C40 award under the 'cleaning the air we breathe' category. This shows our effort towards decarbonising urban mobility has been recognised. The rapid pace of electrification of our public bus fleet is a testament to our commitment to promote clean and sustainable modes of transportation.” He added that the civic administration aims to create a replicable model that guides and inspires other cities to take steps towards decarbonising urban mobility and carving a sustainable future.

C40 is a network of mayors of around 100 leading cities who have come together to deliver a message on how to confront the climate crisis. In September 2022, the civic administration deployed 244 e-buses to expand its e-bus fleet and there are plans to deploy 300 mini e-buses later in 2023. These additions will take Pune's total e-buses to 950, accounting for 40% of the city's fleet.

Swapping of diesel and petrol vehicles for electric ones will also translate into saving amounting to Rs656 crore (US$88 million) through the fleet's lifespan, along with emissions savings equivalent to taking more than 3,000 petrol and diesel-fuelled cars off the roads.

Former environment minister for Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray congratulated Pune for this feat saying, “This award stands as a testimony to climate action we initiated as the MVA government, largely the electrification of city bus fleets.” He added that he is proud of the team that worked on this project.

