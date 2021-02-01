Pune: Students elated as schools for classes 5-8 reopen after 11 months

After a gap of almost 11 months, schools for students of Classes 5 to 8 reopened in Pune on Monday, while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Students at Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Pandit Dinadayal Upadhyay Vidyamandir, Paud Phata were very enthusiastic and felt quite a sense of happiness to be back again in the school premises. They were seen wearing masks and following COVID-19 guidelines.

Jai, a student of the fifth standard told ANI, "We used to attend classes online but it was boring. I missed school and my friends. It feels good to be back to school." Priya, a student of the sixth standard said, "I used to study at home but it was not a kind of good study. I was facing problems in the online mode of studies. I am happy to come here again. I am meeting my friends after almost a year. I am happy." Elizabeth Auchite, Principal of the school, said that students have been asked to attend the school on alternative days following COVID-19 norms.