Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 192, five fatalities recorded on January 31

Pune reported 192 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,922 on Sunday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,764 with five new fatalities.

A total of 238 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,944.

As of now, 1,79,214 people have been discharged/ recovered.