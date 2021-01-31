Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 192, five fatalities recorded on January 31

Pune reported 192 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,922 on Sunday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,764 with five new fatalities.
A total of 238 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,944.
As of now, 1,79,214 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,585 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the count of infections to 20,26,399 while 40 more deaths pushed the toll to 51,082 in the state, the Health Department said.
With 1,670 patients being discharged during the day, the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 19,29,005, the department said in a statement.
The state now has 45,071 active cases.
The number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,46,17,168 with 58,008 new tests.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.15 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, the department said.
