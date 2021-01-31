Pune airport to remain shut for 14 days due to runway recarpeting- Check out the dates

The Pune airport will see no flight operations for a period of 14 days in April and May due to runway recarpeting work, the airport authorities said on Sunday.

The airport, located in Pune's Lohegaon, will remain shut from April 26 till May 9, added the authorities after receiving information from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from 26th April 2021 till 9 May 2021," airport authorities said.

The runway recarpeting work of the Pune airport had started from October 26 last year. Due to this, flights are operating from Pune only during the day, and the repair work continues between 8 pm and 8 am.

The airport officials told TOI that they are informing the passengers in advance about the closure of flight operations. "We are informing the passengers well in advance considering that February has only started. Coordination is on with the airlines to duly inform the passengers set to book tickets. Most of the current scheduled flights are expected to remain cancelled during the same time. More information on the same can only be provided by the airlines,” an airport official said.