e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Pune: All schools to reopen from February 7, says Ajit Pawar

FPJ Web Desk
Ajit Pawar | PTI

Ajit Pawar | PTI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has said that all schools for all classes in the Pune district are allowed to open full day (regular hours) from February 7.

Pawar further expressed concerns about the lack of vaccines available for the 15-17 age group in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"It has come to notice that vaccine stock for 15-17 age group isn't enough in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The stock is not there even for today and tomorrow, new stock will be received by Monday. This is leading to less vaccination of this age group in this area," he said.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday recorded 2,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 20,752.

Besides, 10 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,280.

3,374 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 6,18,560.

Meanwhile, 9,118 tests were conducted in the city.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: SCERT releases subject-wise practice papers for 10th and 12th board exams Maharashtra: SCERT releases subject-wise practice papers for 10th and 12th board exams

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
Advertisement