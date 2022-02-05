Pune: All schools to reopen from February 7, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has said that all schools for all classes in the Pune district are allowed to open full day (regular hours) from February 7.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar further expressed concerns about the lack of vaccines available for the 15-17 age group in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"It has come to notice that vaccine stock for 15-17 age group isn't enough in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The stock is not there even for today and tomorrow, new stock will be received by Monday. This is leading to less vaccination of this age group in this area," he said.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday recorded 2,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 20,752.

Besides, 10 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,280.

3,374 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 6,18,560.

Meanwhile, 9,118 tests were conducted in the city.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:51 AM IST