Pune: Schools for class 9th to 12th to reopen tomorrow; only 28% schools have submitted COVID precautionary report; only 32% parents have given consent letters

Check out the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP):

1. Schools to make arrangements for thermal scanner/gun, pulse oximeter, thermometer, soap, sanitisation etc.

2. Zonal Medical Officer and Ward Medical Officer have to certify that all the teachers have submitted their RT-PCR COVID test report of the (government) lab to the school.

3. School administration has to ensure that adequate markings for physical distance in staff room and classrooms are there. One student per bench is allowed as per his/her name on the bench.

4. Head of the school has to obtain the consent of parents of the students who will attend the classes. Supervisor of secondary education has to certify that consent has been obtained.

5. School administration and supervisor (secondary education) to certify that there are awareness posters, stickers about the use of mask, maintaining physical distance, on the walls. Also, there should be arrow marks for exit/entry at the schools. Markings to maintain six feet distance while standing in the queue.

6. Supervisor of secondary education has to check whether school premises are being sanitised every day or not. Also, check whether adequate arrangements for sanitisation of toilets are there or not.

7. School administration has to ensure that classes are not held in closed classrooms. All doors, windows have to be kept open.