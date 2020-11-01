Savitribai Phule Pune University likely to hold backlog exams from Nov 25

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is likely to hold backlog exams for the non-final year students from November 25.

As per the report by TOI, the exams would be held online and in a proctored manner.

As per the information given by SPPU's vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, the exact dates for the exams will be communicated to the students. At present, SPPU has 50,000 students who have backlogs and would appear for these exams.

What will be the format of the exam?

The exam will be conducted online

It will have multiple choice based questions

Those who have a problem with the network, or do not have required gadgets will be given chance to go give exam online from the nearest examination centre

The university conducted online exams for the final year students in October via online and offline mode. After thousands of complaints of technical glitches by final year students, it decided to hold re-examination for the students who faced technical issues.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the university received 26,000 emails from students, complaining about errors and technical glitches in the online examination system.

The re-examination will be conducted online on 5th, 6th and 7th November 2020.