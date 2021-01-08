Pune: Robbery at Akhil Mandai Ganapati temple; 25 tolas gold stolen

Thieves broke the iron door of famous Akhil Mandai Ganapati temple in Pune and stole two gold necklaces from the idol. They also broke the donation box on the way and stole cash, reported Maharashtra Times.

Akhil Mandai Mandal and its Sharada-Ganesh idol is one of the main attractions of Pune’s Ganesh festival.

The incident took place on Thursday night. When the priest visited the temple at 6 in the morning, the incident came to the light. Followed by the robbery, Vishrambag police rushed to the spot and informed that the stolen necklaces were of 25 tolas.

The incident is caught on the CCTV installed in the temple premises. The FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.