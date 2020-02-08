Pune police amuse Twitterati with rib-tickling post on Propose Day

Once again the Pune Police have left netizens in splits with their witty post on the occasion of 'Propose Day' on Saturday.

Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's week.

It is celebrated every year on February 8. On this day lovers propose or confess their love to each other.

The Pune police shared the post with the caption, "Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you! #ProposeDay #PunePolice".