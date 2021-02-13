Pune: PMC school shut, as teacher tests positive for COVID-19

In the first such case after city school re-opened in January, a school in Pune's Kondwa has been shut down after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19, reported Pune Mirror.

The Kondwa based Sri Sant Gadge Maharaj School has been sanitised after the teacher tested positive and the civic body temporarily shut down the school.

The students of the school are quarantined and the staffers who came in contact with the teacher, who tested positive, have been asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

The PMC had on January 22 passed an order to allow reopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 from February 1 following SOPs (standard operating procedure) that have been provided by the state government.

Last year, the PMC had passed an order allowing the reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 from January 4, after a gap of almost 11 months.

Meanwhile, according to an update by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, death toll related to COVID-19 climbed to 4,794 with five new fatalities on Friday.

A total of 350 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,520. As of now, 1,87,995 people have been discharged. On Friday, 3,382 tests were conducted, taking the total count to 10,64,700.