Pune: PMC in its drive against plastic, collects more than 7 tonnes

The Pune Municipal Corporation received huge repose to its used plastic bottles collection drive. The civic body has received 7.68 tonnes of plastic bottles collected in 15 regional offices of PMC.

In the competition, Dhankawadi regional office is in leading followed by the Hadapsar-Mundhwa regional office, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Department Asha Raut informed.

The prizes of sports bicycles, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, smart TV, water purifier, open gym set, colour printer and electric bikes to the winners of this competition organized in collaboration with Cummins India.

Recently, after getting a good response, the civic body extended the competition to collect used plastic bottles from around the city till April 2.

The competition was launched in February.

The PMC has organised this competition for creating awareness among citizens on the harmful impact of the accumulation of plastic waste in our surroundings. The competition will help in mobilizing citizens by collecting plastic waste (PET bottles) and top-performing collectors will be rewarded suitably in different categories across 15 wards of PMC. The plastic waste will be collected twice a week (Saturday and Sunday) at selected Kothis of 15 wards. The civic body received a huge response to this initiative and that has extended the deadline of the competition.