Pune: PCMC Commissioner to hold dialogue with residents tomorrow; submit your issues on bit.ly/DialoguewithCommissionerEpisode2 | Twitter/PCMC

In a second episode of "Dialogue With Commissioner", the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh will hold a dialogue with residents on March 18 at 11 am. The topic of this edition is health and hygiene.

The event is jointly organized by PCMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited.

In this initiative, residents are expected to fill out a questionnaire to convey the various issues in the city to Commissioner Shekhar Singh and he will try to answer their questions on Facebook Live.

Download PCMC Smart Sarathi mobile app

For this, people will have to download PCMC Smart Sarathi mobile app to get answers related to their suggestions and queries. PCMC Smart Sarathi is an initiative of Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Corporation Ltd. in collaboration with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), to create a sustainable two-way citizen engagement platform. The civic body also puts the dialogue live on Facebook for the same and thus it has appealed to the residents to subscribe to the social media channels of PCMC Smart Sarathi.

On March 14, with no tax hikes or new schemes for the residents of the twin town (Pimpri-Chinchwad), PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh presented a budget of Rs 7,127 crore in the municipal headquarters. This was the first budget by the commissioner while 41st of the municipal corporation. The tenure of the civic body ended last year and the administrator was appointed.

As per the state government’s guidelines, the administrator now runs the civic body, approve various proposals and takes policy decisions. Through this initiative, Singh is trying to understand the issues of the people residing within the limits of PCMC and resolve them later.