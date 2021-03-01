Pune: PMC budget 2021-22 to be presented today

A draft budget for the year 2021-22, was presented by Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar in January.

Rasane, chairman of the standing committee, has informed that the budget of the civic body will be presented online this year.

The budget can be viewed on the website pmcbudget2021-2022.com. The website will be open to the public today, Monday at 10.30 am.

The live broadcast of the budget presentation by Pune Municipal Corporation will be available also on https://pmc.gov.in and https://facebook.com/PMCPune.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will also begin today under the shadow of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition BJP expected to corner the state government over various issues.