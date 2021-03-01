COVID-19 in Pune: Will study rooms in city be open?

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in Pune, the Pune district administration on Sunday extended the night curfew and shutdown of schools till March 14.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided not to shut down libraries and study rooms within its limits. Pune is home to many students preparing for competitive exams who regularly go to these study rooms for studying.

Informing about the same on Twitter, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, study rooms will be allowed to remain open with 50 per cent of the total capacity. This decision will be in effect from today till March 14, 2021, he added.

Meanwhile, in a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 774 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,02,702 on Sunday.

According to an update by Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,855 with four new fatalities.

A total of 427 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,919.

As of now, 1,92,928 people have recovered/been discharged.

