Pune: PMC announces water cuts on Thursday in THESE areas | Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) water supply department announced water cuts for parts of cities on Thursday and Friday due to the work on overhead tanks at Chikhali and Chatushrungi.

The department will install the flow meter at Chikhli station. Apart from that, the issue of leakage from the existing 1200 mm pipeline between Parvati to SNDT will be resolved and a Nagar road water pipeline will be connected to the main pipeline.

The Water will be supplied late and with low pressure on Friday morning.

The areas that will have water cut include the following areas

Chaturshrungi Water Treatment Plant

Aundh, Bopodi, Aundh Road, Part of Khadki (Pune Mumbai Highway), Abhimanashree Society, Vidhate Vasti, I. T. I Road, Panchavati, Kasturba Colony, Siddharth Nagar, Aundh Village, Pune University Campus, Bhau Patil Road, Baner Road Campus, Bhoite Vasti, Sindh Society, Sanewadi, Anand Park, Nagaras Road, I.C.S. Colony Bhosale Nagar, Indira Colony, Sakal Nagar, Angal Park, and Raj Bhavan

Chikhali Water Treatment Plant

Ganesh Nagar Bopkhel, Mhaske Vasti Alandi Road, Tingrenagar, Adarsh Colony, Barmashil slum, Pune Airport Lohgaon, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (North & South), Vimannagar, Yamunanagar, Sripark Society, Parashar Society, Dinkar Pathare Vasti, Thube Pathare Nagar, and Kharadi Bypass Road

The civic body has appealed to the residents to use water sparingly and make necessary arrangements to deal with the water cuts.

Read Also Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole