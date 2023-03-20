 Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole

Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole

This is the fifth leopard-related incident in the Pune district in the last six days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole | Twitter

Hours after a leopard roaming in Warje was captured by forest officials, Shivaji nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole raised the issue of man-animal conflict in Pune's Warje area. 

"Incidents of spotting of leopards and other wild animals have increased in the area. Taking cognizance of this, the government should take measures," Shirole said in the Legislative Assembly today.

He also said that the feline was spotted in Ahiregaon in Warje Malwadi and other adjoining areas, which caused panic.

This is the fifth leopard-related incident in the Pune district in the last six days 

March 14: A pet dog was mauled to death by leopards in the Hinjewadi area. 

March 17: A 19-year-old student was killed in Khed Taluka 

March 18: A pregnant woman was injured in attack in the Ambegaon area 

March 20: A calf was mauled to death by leopards in Junnar Taluka 

On Monday, the Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the Legislative Assembly that as many as 53 people were killed in the year 2022 in the attack by tigers and leopards in only Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Bunty Bhangadia.

Read Also
Watch: Leopard strays into Warje village, no injuries reported as Pune forest department rescues...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune woman kills herself over dowry harassment

Pune woman kills herself over dowry harassment

Mumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams

Mumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams

Thane: 11 injured at Shiv Mandir stampede in Ambernath

Thane: 11 injured at Shiv Mandir stampede in Ambernath

Maharashtra govt can take over private schools to protect interests of students: Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra govt can take over private schools to protect interests of students: Deepak Kesarkar

Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole

Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole