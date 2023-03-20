Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole | Twitter

Hours after a leopard roaming in Warje was captured by forest officials, Shivaji nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole raised the issue of man-animal conflict in Pune's Warje area.

"Incidents of spotting of leopards and other wild animals have increased in the area. Taking cognizance of this, the government should take measures," Shirole said in the Legislative Assembly today.

He also said that the feline was spotted in Ahiregaon in Warje Malwadi and other adjoining areas, which caused panic.

A leopord was sighted in Warje of Pune & rescued within 2 hours by @PuneForest, @PuneCityPolice & @resqct team! The leopard has been kept under observation & will be released in the wild soon. I urge the citizens not to pay heed to rumours & panic #RescueOperation #Leopard #Pune pic.twitter.com/PlYQFwBIST — Rahul Patil, IFS (@IfsPatil) March 20, 2023

This is the fifth leopard-related incident in the Pune district in the last six days

March 14: A pet dog was mauled to death by leopards in the Hinjewadi area.

March 17: A 19-year-old student was killed in Khed Taluka

March 18: A pregnant woman was injured in attack in the Ambegaon area

March 20: A calf was mauled to death by leopards in Junnar Taluka

On Monday, the Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the Legislative Assembly that as many as 53 people were killed in the year 2022 in the attack by tigers and leopards in only Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Bunty Bhangadia.