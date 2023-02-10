Pune mid-day meal food poisoning: 57 students discharged from hospital in Rajgurunagar | representative pic

Pune: As many as 57 students who were admitted to a civic run hospital after falling sick from eating mid-day meal in Rajgurunagar of Pune district were discharged late Thursday evening. As per sources, 80 students were affected, however, 57 needed hospitalisation.

While talking to Free Press Journal, Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said, “there were reports of students vomiting and complaining of stomach ache after having their mid-day meal. However, all the students are now stable and have been discharged by the hospital.

Meal prepared by self-help groups

“The food was prepared by Self-help groups. The students from class V to VII of Hutatma Rajgurunagar High School were served ‘khichadi’, for the meal”, he said. The students ate their meal at around 2 pm.

“Senior officers of ZP visited them and the school teachers immediately rushed them to a hospital in Chandoli,” said the officials.

According to the sources, students complained the meal smelled of soap, and immediately after consuming it, they started vomiting. They were rushed to the hospital and were discharged late in the evening.

Panick stricken parents were pacified after doctors told them that their children were stable and improving.

