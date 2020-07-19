Pune lockdown: Talegaon fireman rides 70 km to Karjat to take train to Mumbai workplace

With the city of Pune under lockdown and with no other means of travel left a Talegaon based fireman, Ravindra Raut (52) is forced to ride 70 km on his two-wheeler to catch a local train from Karjat to Mumbai.

As per a report published by the Times of India, the Pune-based fireman works at a state government office in Mazgaon, Mumbai. Raut is expected to attend the office in person twice a week.

After the lockdown, Raut started asking for lifts from transport vehicles like tempos and trucks. However, even after doing that, he could not reach his office on time. Thus, to avoid the inconvenience and to reach office in time Raut now goes to Mumbai a day earlier.

Narrating his ordeal, Raut told ToI that nowadays he does not even get a lift, as people are afraid of contacting the COVID-19 infection. In addition to this, a new phase of lockdown in Pune had made it more difficult for him to find other means to reach Mumbai. Thus, Raut now travels 70 km to Karjat on his bike and then catches a train to Mumbai.