Pune lockdown: Talegaon fireman rides 70 km to Karjat to take train to Mumbai workplace

With the city of Pune under lockdown and with no other means of travel left a Talegaon based fireman, Ravindra Raut (52) is forced to ride 70 km on his two-wheeler to catch a local train from Karjat to Mumbai.
As per a report published by the Times of India, the Pune-based fireman works at a state government office in Mazgaon, Mumbai. Raut is expected to attend the office in person twice a week.
After the lockdown, Raut started asking for lifts from transport vehicles like tempos and trucks. However, even after doing that, he could not reach his office on time. Thus, to avoid the inconvenience and to reach office in time Raut now goes to Mumbai a day earlier.
Narrating his ordeal, Raut told ToI that nowadays he does not even get a lift, as people are afraid of contacting the COVID-19 infection. In addition to this, a new phase of lockdown in Pune had made it more difficult for him to find other means to reach Mumbai. Thus, Raut now travels 70 km to Karjat on his bike and then catches a train to Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the second phase of 10-day lockdown in Pune started on Sunday and shall continue till July 23, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the city.
During the lockdown, shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function along with medical, hospitals, and milk supply outlets.
Joint Commissioner of Pune Police, Ravindra Shisve said, "Earlier it was decided that shops related to essential services will remain open between 08:00 am to 02:00 pm but since shops will be opening after five days tomorrow, it is expected that people may come out in large number to buy essentials which may lead to violating social distancing norms."
"Hence, district administration along with police has decided to allow the opening of shops related to essential services between 08:00 am to 06:00 pm for tomorrow. Later, from the day after tomorrow, they will be allowed to remain open between 08:00 am and 02:00 pm till July 23 as it was decided earlier," added Ravindra Shisve.
He further appealed to the public to step out in a scattered manner in order to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings while buying essential commodities. He also requested all to cooperate with the administration.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state -- has a total of 2,92,589 coronavirus cases and 11,452 fatalities.
(With inputs from ANI)
