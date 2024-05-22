Pune Killer Porsche: Accused Juvenile's Grandfather On Trial With Chhota Rajan In 2009 Shiv Sena Leader Firing Case |

Mumbai: While the police has arrested the father of the boy who ran over two people in Pune, his grandfather is facing a trial with gangster Chhota Rajan before the special court in Mumbai in connection with the firing on Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosle in 2009.

As per the case registered with Band Garden station, Pune, men on two motorcycle opened fire at Bhosale’s car while he was out campaigning on October 11, 2009. Bhosle escaped unhurt but the bullet hit his driver, Shakeel Sayyed. Hence a case of attempt to murder was registered.

The assailants later were identified and were linked to Rajan aide Farid Tanasha. The investigation later revealed role of the minor boy’s grandfather, Surendra Kumar Agarwal. Surendra allegedly had a dispute with his brother RK Agarwal over a piece of land and to sort out the dispute, he took help of henchman of Chhota Rajan.

Conspiracy Hatched To Kill Ajay Bhosle

It was claimed that Surendra also held several meetings with alleged Rajan aide Vijay Tambat. Thus, the accused allegedly hatched a conspiracy to attack Bhosle who was close friend of Surendra’s brother.

After the arrest of Rajan and his extradition in October 2015, all the cases involving the gangster were transferred to the CBI. The CBI registered a fresh case in May 2017. Thereafter, since Mumbai had maximum cases registered against Rajan, all trials were shifted to the special court in the city. This case too was transferred to Mumbai court in 2020. The trial in the case could commence only in April last year. Currently, the prosecution has examined 12 witnesses in the case and Surendra is out on bail.