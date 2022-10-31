Pune: Hinjewadi police nab four accused just eight hours after they opened fired at a family over land dispute

Representative Image |

Pune: In an incident that took place in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, four accused who opened fired at a family over a land dispute on October 30 were not only nabbed immediately by the local police, but also were found to be habitual offenders who were absconding for many days.

Yeshu Marwadi, 28-year-old from Mulshi, went to the Hinjewadi police station after the four accused visited his residence with an alleged intention of causing trouble. The accused not only hurled abuses at Yeshu and his family, but also opened fire with their pistol, which even wounded Yeshu, but luckily spared his life.

Read Also RBI clears way to merge Pune-based cooperative banks Sharda Sahakari and Cosmos

Looking at the grave situation, the accused tried to run away and hide, but continued to open fire, which threatened the lives present at Yeshu’s home.

Post the incident, Yeshu Marvadi, immediately loved a complaint against the accused named— Vicky alias Vikas Rajput, 24, from Wakad, Prithviraj Rathod, 20, from Bhosle in Khed taluka, Shitrun Rajput from Wadebolai and Raj Thakur, 20, from Akurdi station of PCMC.

The Hinjewadi police acting on the tip off of their local informers and insiders, started a search operation that lasted about eight hours and took all the four accused in custody.

The accused were later found to be habitual offenders and were said to be having a dispute over a land with Yeshu Marvadi which was based in Wakad.

Rajput was allegedly unhappy with the dispute over the land in Wakad and along with his accomplice chose to cause harm to the Marwadi family.

The police have now booked Rajput and others for offences under sections 307, 504, 506, 34 and under the Arms Act 3/25, 37(1) (3), 135.

Habitual offenders—

The Hinjewadi police after arresting the accused shared that the offenders were wanted in various cases that is around 16.

The recent crime that they had committed and was part of was of threatening, beating, robbing off of a jewellery shop in Satara. This came to light after the police investigated and the accused themselves confirmed.

The theft took place in Satara on September 25 where all the accused who were carrying weapons like pistols and swords looted a jewellery shop. They took around 400 grams of gold jewellery and 30 kgs of silver jewellery with them. This offence was registered with the dahiwadi police station of Satara and the accused were registered under several sections like 395, 347, 307 and an arms act 3 (25).

The head officials who guided the local team to arrest the accused included— Ankush Shinde, police commissioner, PCMC, Dr Sanjay Shinde, Additional commissioner of police, Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police; while the team that caught the gang from Hinjawadi police station were Vivek Mugalikar, Sunil Dahifode, Ram Gomare, and Amar Rane.