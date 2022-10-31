RBI clears way to merge Pune-based cooperative banks Sharda Sahakari and Cosmos

The RBI has also been imposing fines on cooperatives increasingly over irregularities. |

About 27 cooperative banks in India have been clsoed in India in the past five years, while 42 have been merged together. These were among more than 1500 urban and 97000 rural cooperative banks, which only have an asset size which is 10 per cent in comparison to commercial counterparts. Now India's banking regulator Reserve Bank of India has given its nod to a merger of two Pune-based cooperative banks Sharda Sahakari and Cosmos.

The approval clears the way for amalgamation of Sharda Sahakari into Cosmos Cooperative Bank, which was founded more than a century ago. Under the scheme, eight branches of Sharda Sahakari Bank, will be added to 146 branches of Cosmos Cooperative Bank in India. The agreement has come into effect from October 30, 2022.

The cooperative banking sector has been struggling, and another Pune-based bank Rupee Cooperative had collapsed a couple of months back. The Pubjab and Maharashtra Cooperative bank scam, which involved auditors and officials hiding defaults by HDIL, also shook the nation. The RBI has also been intensifying its actions against irregularities in cooperatives, by slapping a fine against 100 banks in 2022 already, as opposed to 124 banks which faced action last year, and just 22 banks in 2020.

Since rural banks make up 65 per cent of the coopeative sector's assets, the government has also asked them on extending more loans to finance the agricultural sector's growth across Indian villages.