Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 15

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 15.
Bharat Biotech's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' will be available at 15 centres on May 15, Mohol said. Meanwhile, at all these centres, only those citizens who had taken their first dose before April 16 will be administered the second dose, he added. The first dose of the vaccine will not be given, Mohol further said.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where second dose of 'Covaxin' will be administered on May 15:
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday evening has announced that there will be no COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow (Saturday, May 15) and Sunday (May 16) in Mumbai.
Due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the government has already decided to vaccinate only people above 45 years of age. "Vaccination for 18-44 age group has been suspended for the time being due to shortage of vaccines. All the doses purchased by the state government for the age group will now be diverted for the 45+ category," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.
He added Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla had promised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield after May 20. "We will start the vaccination for the 18-44 age group after we receive the vaccine," he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)