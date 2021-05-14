Maharashtra records less than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases; fatalities near 80,000-mark

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. On Friday, the state recorded 39,923 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,19,254. Besides, 695 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 79,552.

53,249 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 47,07,980. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.68%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 34,82,425 people are in home quarantine and 28,312 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 5138 new cases on Friday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6932 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 10,401 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 4260 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2571, Latur circle 2446, Akola circle 4225, and Nagpur circle recorded 3950 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has administered the vaccine to 3,41,887 people in a single day, which pushed the state's vaccination count to 1,95,31,051, said health department said on Friday. These people were vaccinated on May 13, the department said in a statement issued on Friday.

The cumulative (first and second dose) figure of the people aged above 45 years, who have been vaccinated so far, has reached 1,47,95,962, it said.

A total of 6,34,570 people from the 18-44 age group have received their first dose so far, it added.

"The cumulative figures of vaccinated healthcare workers and frontline workers stood at 22,67,026, and 18,33,493 respectively," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)